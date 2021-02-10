Tony Cassioppi earns first Big Ten Wrestler of the Week

IOWA CITY, Iowa (WIFR) - For the first time in his Iowa wrestling career, Tony Cassioppi earned Wrestler of the Week honors, the Big Ten announced on Tuesday.

The Hononegah graduate picked up two wins by pin in the Hawkeyes’ triangular sweep against Purdue and Ohio State in West Lafayette, Ind. Cassioppi put on a clinic in his first match of the day against Purdue’s Dorian Keys. The sophomore led 8-1 in the first period before finishing his opponent off with the pin in 2:15. A couple hours later, Cassioppi took care of 10th ranked Tate Orndorff of Ohio State in 4:52.

Top ranked Hawkeyes won both duals handily, for their 18th straight victory overall and 23rd straight conference win.

Cassioppi is now 4-1 on the season and riding a three-match win streak where all three of those wins were by pin.

