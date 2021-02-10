Several Chances for Light Snow, Cold Remains

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rather cloudy today with a few light snow showers from time to time. Maybe a half inch of accumulation. North winds will blow 5 - 10 MPH with highs around 12 above zero. Partly cloudy tonight with lows dropping below zero and wind chills down to -10 to -20. More chances of light snow for Thursday afternoon/early evening perhaps adding up to an inch. Highs on Thursday back to 12 above. Turning colder for the weekend as the artic air remains in place through the beginning of next week.

