Several Chances for Light Snow, Cold Remains

Even Colder for the Weekend
By Aaron Wilson
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 6:42 AM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rather cloudy today with a few light snow showers from time to time. Maybe a half inch of accumulation. North winds will blow 5 - 10 MPH with highs around 12 above zero. Partly cloudy tonight with lows dropping below zero and wind chills down to -10 to -20. More chances of light snow for Thursday afternoon/early evening perhaps adding up to an inch. Highs on Thursday back to 12 above. Turning colder for the weekend as the artic air remains in place through the beginning of next week.

Latest News

We will fall below zero in most spots by 10:00 Tuesday evening, with wind chills in the teens...
FIRST ALERT: Punishing cold spell to enter its sixth day Wednesday
Intense chill persists, and shows no signs of loosening its grip for several days to come.
Mark's Tuesday Forecast -- 2/9/2021
Dangerously Cold Air Remains for the Week
With another round of dangerously cold temperatures and wind chills ahead of us Monday night, a...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Wind Chill Advisories hoisted as next round of dangerously cold air arrives overnight