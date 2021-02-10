Rockford man killed in E. State Street crash identified

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Winnebago County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim of Monday’s crash as 29-year-old Mario Gomez, Jr. of Rockford.

Officers were called for a report of a serious traffic crash at 1:50 a.m. on Monday, February 8 in the 5800 block of E. State Street. After further investigation, officers learned that a white car, driven by a 29-year-old man, crossed over into oncoming traffic and struck a minivan, according to the Rockford Police Department.

Police said the driver of the car crossed the center line and struck a minivan. Gomez was ejected from the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene.

