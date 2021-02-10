Advertisement

Georgia prosecutor probes efforts to influence election

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump arrive on Marine One before boarding Air...
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump arrive on Marine One before boarding Air Force One at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021.(AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
By KATE BRUMBACK
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 10:02 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
ATLANTA (AP) — A Georgia prosecutor said in a letter sent Wednesday that she has opened a criminal investigation into “attempts to influence” the outcome of last year’s general election. Former President Donald Trump was not specifically named in the letter, but he has come under intense criticism for a call he made to the state’s top elections official.

In a phone call last month, Trump pressed Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to “find” enough votes to overturn Joe Biden’s victory in the state.

In a letter to Raffensperger obtained by The Associated Press, Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis informs him an investigation has been opened and that all records related to the administration of the election should be preserved, particularly those that may be evidence of attempts to influence the actions of people administering the election.

