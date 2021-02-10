Advertisement

Rep. Cheri Bustos named chair of House Agriculture Subcommittee

Subcommittee will focus on General Farm Commodities and Risk Management
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 7:26 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WIFR) - Congresswoman Cheri Bustos (IL-17), a member of the House Agriculture Committee, announced that she will Chair the Subcommittee on General Farm Commodities and Risk Management for the 117th Congress, taking on a new role to advocate for farmers and producers.

Bustos has served on the House Agriculture Committee since 2013 and will oversee the commodity credit corporation and crop insurance programs. Bustos says she comes from a farming family and is ready to strengthen ties within the subcommittee to support farmers across the nation.

“Congresswoman Cheri Bustos is a tried and true leader in the agriculture community,” said House Agriculture Committee Chairman David Scott. “Her commitment to fighting for farmers and rural America makes her an excellent choice to lead this Subcommittee and I look forward to working with her to protect the interests of American agriculture and our rural communities.”

