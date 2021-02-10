Advertisement

NIC-10 opens conference play in boys and girls basketball

By Joe Olmo
Published: Feb. 9, 2021 at 11:38 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WIFR) - It took nearly 11 months, but on Tuesday, it was once again tip off time in the NIC-10. With a shortened season due to COVID-19, each game matters more than any other year.

Boys Scoreboard

Auburn 63, Guilford 34

Jefferson 53, East 42

Harlem 67, Boylan 50

Belvidere North 46, Freeport 43

Hononegah 87, Belvidere 37

Girls Scoreboard

Guilford 48, Auburn 44

Jefferson 41, East 23

Harlem 52, Boylan 32

Hononegah 75, Belvidere 8

Freeport vs. Belvidere North (Canceled)

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Capitol Hill, the Senate has a busy week ahead.
House Democrats to unveil $3,000 stimulus payment for families with children
The pickup fell 70 feet onto westbound Interstate 94, according to the Milwaukee County...
VIDEO: Vehicle skids off interstate ramp near Milwaukee, falls 70 feet to ground
Fatal Crash
Man killed in Rockford crash
The Gorilla Glue website isn’t clear on how to remove its spray adhesive from hair, only from...
Woman uses Gorilla Glue on hair after running out of hairspray
Michael Sereal
GRAPHIC WARNING: Sanitation workers on trash route spot alleged kidnapper’s car

Latest News

Senior Olivia Watton watches as her ball approaches the pins on the final throw of the meet...
Hononegah boys, Harlem girls pick up wins in first bowling match of the year
The NIC-10 will play its boys and girls basketball games every Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday.
NIC-10 boys and girls basketball conference opening night
Harlem and Hononegah, two of the top teams in the NIC-10, open the season against each other at...
Harlem vs. Hononegah - Boys & Girls Bowling
Iowa heavyweight wrestler Tony Cassioppi has big plans for 2021. The Hawkeyes enter the season...
Tony Cassioppi earns first Big Ten Wrestler of the Week