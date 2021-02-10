NIC-10 opens conference play in boys and girls basketball

(WIFR) - It took nearly 11 months, but on Tuesday, it was once again tip off time in the NIC-10. With a shortened season due to COVID-19, each game matters more than any other year.

Boys Scoreboard

Auburn 63, Guilford 34

Jefferson 53, East 42

Harlem 67, Boylan 50

Belvidere North 46, Freeport 43

Hononegah 87, Belvidere 37

Girls Scoreboard

Guilford 48, Auburn 44

Jefferson 41, East 23

Harlem 52, Boylan 32

Hononegah 75, Belvidere 8

Freeport vs. Belvidere North (Canceled)

