NIC-10 opens conference play in boys and girls basketball
Published: Feb. 9, 2021 at 11:38 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
(WIFR) - It took nearly 11 months, but on Tuesday, it was once again tip off time in the NIC-10. With a shortened season due to COVID-19, each game matters more than any other year.
Boys Scoreboard
Auburn 63, Guilford 34
Jefferson 53, East 42
Harlem 67, Boylan 50
Belvidere North 46, Freeport 43
Hononegah 87, Belvidere 37
Girls Scoreboard
Guilford 48, Auburn 44
Jefferson 41, East 23
Harlem 52, Boylan 32
Hononegah 75, Belvidere 8
Freeport vs. Belvidere North (Canceled)
