New barbeque spot opens on Rockford’s west side

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A new local eatery officially opened its doors Wednesday, where people from all over Rockford and the Stateline can come pick up from barbeque food.

Little Nick’s BBQ, located at 3118 Auburn Street in Rockford opened its storefront after catering and competing across the country in various BBQ competitions over the last four years. Little Nick’s is a fourth generation barbeque company created by current pit master Thaddeus’ Denthriff II great grandfather Fred Sanders.

Not only does the restaurant promise simplicity and authenticity but Denthriff claims to know the secret to great barbeque. He says his love for barbeque started when he was a kid and he wanted to bring that back to his hometown of Rockford.

The restaurant serves chicken, pulled pork, ribs, brisket and more.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.