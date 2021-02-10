More than 2,800 new COVID-19 cases in Ill., 53 new deaths includes Winn. Co. woman in 40s

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WIFR) - 53 new deaths were also announced Wednesday in Illinois. 4 of those are from Winnebago County, including a woman in her 40s, a woman in her 50s, a man in his 70s and a woman in her 90s. The newly announced deaths in Illinois include:

- Adams County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s

- Bond County: 1 female 90s

- Carroll County: 1 female 70s

- Champaign County: 1 female 70s

- Cook County: 1 male 40s, 2 females 60s, 2 females 70s, 4 males 70s, 3 females 80s, 4 males 80s

- DeKalb County: 1 male 80s

- DuPage County: 1 female 70s. 2 males 70s

- Franklin County: 1 female 70s

- Grundy County: 1 male 80s

- Hamilton County: 1 female 80s

- Jefferson County: 1 male 70s

- Kane County: 1 male 60s, 1 male 70s

- LaSalle County: 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s

- Lee County: 1 male 70s

- Macon County: 1 male 50s

- Massac County: 1 female 80s

- McHenry County: 1 female 90s

- McLean County: 1 female 60s, 1 female 80s

- Ogle County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s

- Peoria County: 1 male 70s, 1 male 80s

- St Clair County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s

- Stephenson County: 1 male 80s

- Vermilion County: 1 male 80s

- Will County: 1 female 60s

- Winnebago County: 1 female 40s, 1 female 50s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 90s

As of Wednesday, there are 1,152,995 total COVID-19 cases in Illinois along with 19,739 deaths in 102 counties. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 82,885 specimens for a total of 16,822,385. As of last night, 2,082 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 464 patients were in the ICU and 232 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from February 3–9, 2021 is 3.3 percent. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from February 3–9, 2021 is 4.0 percent.

A total of 1,724,325 doses of vaccine have been delivered to providers in Illinois, including Chicago. In addition, approximately 428,100 doses total have been allocated to the federal government’s Pharmacy Partnership Program for long-term care facilities. This brings the total Illinois doses to 2,152,425. A total of 1,480,079 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of last midnight, including 223,790 for long-term care facilities.

The 7-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 55,135 doses. Tuesday, 62,923 doses were administered. Illinois is on-track to have administered more than 1.5 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine by Thursday, February 11, 2021.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.