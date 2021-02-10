Advertisement

More than 100 new COVID-19 vaccination sites added in Illinois

COVID-19 Pfizer vaccine is pictured above.
COVID-19 Pfizer vaccine is pictured above.(WTVY)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 10:54 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WIFR) - The new sites include 22 local health department, medical center, and hospital locations, two new mass vaccination locations supported by the local health department and Illinois National Guard, and 110 additional retail pharmacy stores. Locations in the Stateline are in bold below.

• Carle Foundation Hospital – Champaign

• Clark County Health Department - Martinsville

• Crawford County Health Department – Robinson

• Elmhurst Hospital – Downers Grove

• Franklin Williamson Bi-County Health Department – West Frankfort

• Gibson Area Hospital – Gibson City• HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital – O’Fallon

• Iroquois Memorial Hospital – Watseka

• Jo Daviess County Health Department – (2 locations Elizabeth and Galena)

• Katherine Shaw Bethea Hospital and Center for Health Services – (3 locations Polo, Oregon, Dixon)

• Lee County Health Department – Dixon

• Madison County Health Department – Wood River

• Massac Memorial Hospital – Metropolis

• McDonough District Hospital Health Services – Macomb

• Riverside Medical Center – Kankakee (2 locations)

• Schuyler County Health Department – Rushville

• Swedish Hospital – Chicago

• University of Illinois Health – Chicago

The State of Illinois is partnering with Hy-VeeJewel-OscoKrogerMariano’sMeijerWalgreens, and Walmart pharmacies to provide COVID-19 vaccinations.

The current phase of vaccination, Phase 1B, includes approximately 3.2 million people in Illinois.  While we are working to increase the number of vaccines administered daily, we are limited by the amount of vaccine available and allocated by the federal government. 

Vaccinations are available only by appointment at this time and we encourage people to check back frequently for open appointments.  Until the supply is increased, there will be a great demand and we ask people to be patient.  Individuals should be signing up for an appointment to receive their second dose while they are getting their first vaccination.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Renee Hill, 16, died saving her 3-year-old cousin from a sledding accident in which the sled...
Teen killed saving 3-year-old cousin from sledding accident, family says
38 people were arrested as a result of the undercover operation.
38 arrested in undercover operation targeting sex offenders and predators
Michael Sereal
GRAPHIC WARNING: Sanitation workers on trash route spot alleged kidnapper’s car
Grant money graphic.
$10K small business recovery grant application available through Tuesday night
The pickup fell 70 feet onto westbound Interstate 94, according to the Milwaukee County...
VIDEO: Vehicle skids off interstate ramp near Milwaukee, falls 70 feet to ground

Latest News

FILE - In this Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021 file photo, a state legislator adjusts her face masks...
CDC study finds two masks are better than one vs. COVID-19
FILE - In this Jan. 15, 2021 file photo, Dr. Yomaris Pena, Internal Medicine Physician with...
AP-NORC poll: A third of US adults skeptical of COVID shots
Workers wave off a team of experts from the World Health Organization who ended their...
EXPLAINER: What the WHO coronavirus experts learned in Wuhan
There is a push for teachers to be prioritized for the COVID-19 vaccine as an added layer of...
Federal guidelines expected on in-person learning at schools amid COVID-19