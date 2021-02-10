Advertisement

McDonald’s brings back Hi-C orange drink

Welcome home Hi-C Orange Lavaburst
The non-carbonated sugary soft drink had been a favorite for about six decades before the fast...
The non-carbonated sugary soft drink had been a favorite for about six decades before the fast food chain removed it from soda fountains four years ago.(Source: McDonald's, CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 11:22 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – McDonald’s is giving irate fans what they want.

The chain announced it’s bringing back orange Hi-C, officially known at Hi-C Orange Lavaburst.

The non-carbonated sugary soft drink had been a favorite for about six decades before the fast food chain removed it from soda fountains four years ago.

Since then, Hi-C fans have made plenty of noise on social media and Change.org.

It finally worked in a big way with the reinstatement of the fan-favorite.

Mickey D’s has even created a special website where you can track when the drink arrives at a restaurant near you.

The rollout is expected to be completed by June.

Copyright 2021 [station] via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Renee Hill, 16, died saving her 3-year-old cousin from a sledding accident in which the sled...
Teen killed saving 3-year-old cousin from sledding accident, family says
38 people were arrested as a result of the undercover operation.
38 arrested in undercover operation targeting sex offenders and predators
Michael Sereal
GRAPHIC WARNING: Sanitation workers on trash route spot alleged kidnapper’s car
Grant money graphic.
$10K small business recovery grant application available through Tuesday night
The pickup fell 70 feet onto westbound Interstate 94, according to the Milwaukee County...
VIDEO: Vehicle skids off interstate ramp near Milwaukee, falls 70 feet to ground

Latest News

Twitter won't relent on its ban of former President Donald Trump.
Twitter official: Trump ban permanent
In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo, Trump supporters participate in a rally in Washington....
LIVE: Democrats: Trump ‘inciter in chief’ of Capitol attack
FILE - In this Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021 file photo, a state legislator adjusts her face masks...
CDC study finds two masks are better than one vs. COVID-19
Double masking can block over 92% of potentially infectious particles from escaping, a CDC...
New data shows double masking is most effective
Law enforcement personnel and first responders gather outside of the Allina Health clinic,...
Police report: Gunman had made prior threats against Minn. clinic