Illinois expands Phase 1B of vaccination plan, now includes people with disabilities, pregnancy and more

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WIFR) - More Illinoisans will soon be eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. Ill. Gov. J.B. Pritzker says that starting on February 25, the state plans to expand Phase 1B of the vaccination plan to people who have various medical and underlying conditions as defined by the CDC.

In addition, Illinois will also prioritize individuals with disabilities. The expansion also applies to persons ages 16 and older who are not otherwise covered in previous eligibility categories. Pritzker says the expansion is due to a 30 percent increase of supply of the various coronavirus vaccines that are currently in production.

“As quickly as we receive enough vaccine supply, we need to waste no time in protecting a broader section of our most vulnerable population,” said Pritzker. “Those who are under 65 and live with comorbidities, such as cancer survivors or those living with heart disease, have an elevated risk of serious complications or death if they contract COVID-19. Illinois is moving forward in accordance with guidance from the CDC to expand our eligible population as supply allows, getting us closer to the point when the vaccine is widely available to all who want it. In the meantime, I encourage all Illinoisans to wear our masks and follow the mitigations so that more of our neighbors are healthy and alive when it’s their turn in the vaccination line.”

The list is subject to change as guidance evolves and does not reflect an order of priority:

Cancer

Chronic Kidney Disease

COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)

Diabetes

Heart Condition

Immunocompromised State from a Solid Organ Transplant

Obesity

Pregnancy

Pulmonary Disease

Sickle Cell Disease

The Pritzker administration will begin working with local health departments and other providers across the state to include these additional higher-risk individuals into their community vaccination plans in the weeks ahead.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.