Hononegah boys, Harlem girls pick up wins in first bowling match of the year

SOUTH BELOIT, Ill. (WIFR) - Two of the state’s top boys bowling programs squared off on Tuesday at Viking Lanes in South Beloit. Hononegah edged Harlem 3,917 - 3,813 to open the season in the NIC-10.

The Indians were led by seniors Andrew Riley and Cameron Tyler, each shooting a 691 three-game series. Justin Mooney, another senior, finished with a 677.

Harlem senior PJ Mellies had the best series of any boys bowler, shooting a 714. The Huskies held a 32-pin lead heading into the final game, but could not keep pace with the Indians in Game 3 to keep that lead.

Down a few lanes, Harlem girls took care of business against an up-and-coming Hononegah squad 3,890 - 3,656. The Huskies were led by senior Olivia Watton. The Rock Valley College commit had a game-high 729 series, finishing Game 3 with six straight strikes.

Kyley Olson was the top bowler for the Indians, shooting a 651 three-game series.

