Advertisement

Hononegah boys, Harlem girls pick up wins in first bowling match of the year

By Joe Olmo
Published: Feb. 9, 2021 at 11:28 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BELOIT, Ill. (WIFR) - Two of the state’s top boys bowling programs squared off on Tuesday at Viking Lanes in South Beloit. Hononegah edged Harlem 3,917 - 3,813 to open the season in the NIC-10.

The Indians were led by seniors Andrew Riley and Cameron Tyler, each shooting a 691 three-game series. Justin Mooney, another senior, finished with a 677.

Harlem senior PJ Mellies had the best series of any boys bowler, shooting a 714. The Huskies held a 32-pin lead heading into the final game, but could not keep pace with the Indians in Game 3 to keep that lead.

Down a few lanes, Harlem girls took care of business against an up-and-coming Hononegah squad 3,890 - 3,656. The Huskies were led by senior Olivia Watton. The Rock Valley College commit had a game-high 729 series, finishing Game 3 with six straight strikes.

Kyley Olson was the top bowler for the Indians, shooting a 651 three-game series.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Capitol Hill, the Senate has a busy week ahead.
House Democrats to unveil $3,000 stimulus payment for families with children
The pickup fell 70 feet onto westbound Interstate 94, according to the Milwaukee County...
VIDEO: Vehicle skids off interstate ramp near Milwaukee, falls 70 feet to ground
Fatal Crash
Man killed in Rockford crash
The Gorilla Glue website isn’t clear on how to remove its spray adhesive from hair, only from...
Woman uses Gorilla Glue on hair after running out of hairspray
Michael Sereal
GRAPHIC WARNING: Sanitation workers on trash route spot alleged kidnapper’s car

Latest News

Guilford huddles during one of the game's mask breaks to listen to first year head coach Chris...
NIC-10 opens conference play in boys and girls basketball
The NIC-10 will play its boys and girls basketball games every Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday.
NIC-10 boys and girls basketball conference opening night
Harlem and Hononegah, two of the top teams in the NIC-10, open the season against each other at...
Harlem vs. Hononegah - Boys & Girls Bowling
Iowa heavyweight wrestler Tony Cassioppi has big plans for 2021. The Hawkeyes enter the season...
Tony Cassioppi earns first Big Ten Wrestler of the Week