FIRST ALERT: Punishing cold spell to enter its sixth day Wednesday

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - We were fortunate to see sunshine’s return Tuesday, but it didn’t correspond to a warming trend, unfortunately. Coming off morning lows that plummeted to as low as -19° in Rochelle, temperatures in the afternoon rose to just 5° to 10° despite the sunshine.

As of 6:00 Tuesday evening, we had spent every one of the past 114 hours with temperatures below 15°, the past 116 below 20°, 118 in a row below 25°, and a full five days below 30°!

As of 6pm Tuesday, we had spent exactly five straight days with temperatures below 30°. It's been nearly that long since we've even touched 15°! (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Unfortunately, those streaks will continue for some time to come, perhaps for several more days. Temperatures have been quick to fall Tuesday evening underneath a mainly clear sky. By 10:00pm, it’s a foregone conclusion that most, if not all Stateline locales will have temperatures below zero.

We will fall below zero in most spots by 10:00 Tuesday evening, with wind chills in the teens below zero. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Fortunately, incoming cloudiness after midnight will put an end to the cooling process, and temperatures may even rise a bit as we approach dawn Wednesday.

Thankfully, thanks to the arrival of clouds overnight, temperatures are to rise just a bit toward sunrise. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Despite cloudiness dominating Wednesday, temperatures will warm a touch. By no means will it be warm, in fact, quite the contrary. However, temperatures in the Wednesday through Friday period will “only” be about 20° below normal.

It won't be warm by any stretch of the imagination, but temperatures Wednesday through Friday will be "only" 20° below normal. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

So, just when when is this cold going to ease? In short, not right away. There are even indications the arctic cold is to tighten its grip on the area this weekend with wind coming onto the scene this weekend. Come Sunday, temperatures will be nearly 30° below normal! Sunday night, temperatures in the mid teens below zero are to be expected! This reinforcing shot of arctic air’s to plunge all the way to the Gulf Coast, likely producing sub-zero wind chills as far south as interior portions of Texas!

By the time the latter half of the weekend rolls around, temperatures here may be as much as 30° below normal. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

As bad as it’s been, and as bad as it’s to be, it could actually be worse! The fact that this cold snap is coming in February compared to late December or early January is quite significant. Since the beginning of winter on December 21, the sun’s shining at a 9° higher angle above the horizon, allowing us to be the recipients of more direct, stronger sunlight. Not only are we receiving stronger sunlight, we’re getting more of it. Days are now an hour and 16 minutes longer than they were at the beginning of winter. The end result is that we’re presently on the receiving end of 29% more solar radiation than we were a month and a half ago. Had we been subjected to this brutal airmass at the start of winter, we’d almost certainly be contending with temperatures 3° to 7° colder than those we’re currently subject to.

The suns angle is higher in the sky than the winter solstice on December 21, which means days are getting longer. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

The atmospheric blocking pattern responsible for sending and preserving the coldest air here is to break down gradually next week. That’s not to say we’re heading for a gush of warm air. In fact temps will continue below normal. At least, however, the harshness of the cold is likely to ease toward the middle and end of next week.

