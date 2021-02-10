Community science engages public in research at area forest preserves

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Severson Dells Nature Center, is partnering with the Forest Preserves of Winnebago County to launch a series of virtual community science trainings for people interested in volunteering as community scientists in local forest preserves.

Starting on Feb. 13, 2021, participants of all ability levels are welcome to become volunteers in researching bluebirds, frogs, bats, bumblebees and more as community scientists. These researchers volunteer at forest preserves throughout Winnebago County to record their findings on a variety of species along with the environmental conditions of that habitat. Data is submitted to a variety of state and national agencies to help better understand the natural world, inform natural resource management, and inform the public education programs offered at Severson Dells.

Naturalist and Educator Andrea Wallace Noble explains why there is such a great need for community scientists, “They are the frontlines of wildlife preservation; the data they contribute could be critical in ensuring the survival of a species. The Rusty patched bumble bee is a great example of this! A community scientist discovered this critically-endangered species at one of our forest preserves, which helped FPWC secure $100,000 from the Illinois Department of Natural Resources and shape the way we restore our land moving forward.”

The training series kicks off with a general informational session on February 13 on Zoom from 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. Specialized training on Zoom will follow focusing on the variety of species. To learn more about community science, visit here.

