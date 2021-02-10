Community action funds help grow area gardens

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - If you are interested in farming fresh fruits and vegetables, a new agriculture program through the City of Rockford will pay you to pend your green thumb.

The Rockford human services department has open applications for their 2021 Community Action Garden initiative. The goal is to help community organizations and schools set up produce gardens and then donate a portion of their harvest to low income families in the region who normally can’t buy fresh vegetables.

Program Manager Christopher Greenwood hopes it helps the community look and work better together. He says, “I believe it is a good way to build up the community, for people to get to know one another, and it also looks nice in the community. There’s nothing better than driving past a garden and seeing it well maintained, and people working it and having a good time.”

Applications can be found on the City of Rockford’s website and are open until noon on Friday, February 26, 2021.

