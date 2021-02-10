Boone County surpasses 5,800 COVID-19 cases Tuesday

BOONE COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - The Boone County Health Department Tuesday announces 8 more cases of COVID-19 bringing the total cases to 5,808.

No new deaths were announced and the 7 day rolling positivity rate is at 7.0 percent. That’s 3 percent higher than the state positivity rate of 4 percent.

A total of 1,638,125 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been delivered to providers in Illinois, including Chicago. In addition, approximately 496,100 doses total have been allocated to the federal government’s Pharmacy Partnership Program for long-term care facilities.

This brings the total Illinois doses to 2,134,225. A total of 1,417,156 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of last midnight, including 216,522 for long-term care facilities.

If you have general questions regarding the 2019 Coronavirus pandemic, also known as COVID-19, please call the COVID-19 information line at 815-547-8561 or email the Boone County Health Department at COVID19@boonehealth.org

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.