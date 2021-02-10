AARC “seizes opportunity” to publish novel for Black History Month

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Members of the African American Resource Center in Rockford publish a book about local, Black leaders. Historians and those who wrote the book say it comes just in time to celebrate Black History Month.

“We have an opportunity to tell our story to the world,” said AARC Executive Director, Joyce Higgins.

Joyce Higgins is the Executive Director at the African American Resource Center in Rockford and for the past 6 years, she’s collected stories of Black leaders in the community.

“It talks about all of the past and present, elected, African American, elected officials from mayors, representatives, judges,” said Higgins.

The book is called “African American Legacies of Rockford” and it features voices like Veneta Hervey, Ann Thompson-Kelly and Pearl Hawks. It even highlights the Colored Soldiers Club. Higgins said the book came out just in time for Black History Month.

“Maybe they didn’t know that they were inventors. Maybe they didn’t know they were kings and queens,” said Higgins. “This picture, this book. It tells you that you are special.”

L.C. Wilson wrote a section of the book and he said the information fills many gaps in our community’s past.

“Just the idea of doing this comes from the fact that there’s not a whole lot of history of African Americans in this area,” Wilson said.

Higgins said the book was influenced by her mother’s philosophy: seize every opportunity.

“You remember how I told you that my mom told me to seize upon every opportunity you should get? This is an opportunity to tell that story,” said Higgins.

The book is $24.95. To get your hands on one, call the Booker Washington Center at (815) 962-9117.

