Workouts for couples this Valentine’s Day

Working out with a significant other can not only be a lot of fun, but can also provide some health benefits.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Feb. 9, 2021 at 3:48 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - After you find the perfect Valentine’s Day gift for your significant other, you may choose to go to a dinner or a fun date. For others, they will hit the gym.

Working out with a significant other can not only be a lot of fun, but can also provide some health benefits. Karley Draheim, a personal trainer with QuickHit Fitness in Rockford said learning to workout alongside a partner is not only a great way to stay motivated, but can also provide you with a support system.

“I think if they do, you know, workout together or if one starts before the other, it will bring those positive you know, habits to the household or within each other to, as you know if they’re working out here or at any facility,” Draheim said.

