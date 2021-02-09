Winnebago holds off Rock Falls to win conference opener

WINNEBAGO, Ill. (WIFR) - Winnebago was one of the first teams to play basketball in the area last week, when the girls knocked off Sterling to open the season with a win. On Monday, the Indians opened Big Northern Conference play with a 39-34 over Rock Falls.

Winnebago (2-0, 1-0) and Rock Falls (0-2, 0-1) finished tied for second in the BNC last season, so there was an expectation this would be a good game. But it was a low-scoring one at that. Abi Peyton’s jumper in the final seconds of the first closed the Rockets’ deficit to just 9-7.

But the Indians never let up off the gas, Sophomore Campbell Schrank had eight of Bago’s 14 points midway through the second quarter.

Winnebago is on the road for the first time on Wednesday when the Indians visit Byron.

