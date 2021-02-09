Winnebago Co. adds 116 COVID-19 cases, 6 deaths since Friday

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) -- The Winnebago County Health Department announced an additional 116 cases of COVID-19 along with six deaths over the weekend.

This brings the total number of cases to 26,203 from 26,087 on Friday and the total deaths from COVID-19 to 411 from 405 on Friday. The seven-day positivity rate is now 4.5 percent.

The Winnebago County Health Department is also launching an online COVID-19 Vaccine Registration Tool. A direct link to the online form can be found here. You can also access through the WCHD website. The health department says 26,507 vaccine doses have been administered so far in the county.

For additional data, please see the website: https://www.dph.illinois.gov/covid19/covid19-statistics, according to the Winnebago County-Joint Information Center.

Mercyhealth, OSF HealthCare Saint Anthony Medical Center, and SwedishAmerican are currently providing in-patient care for 50 patients who have tested positive for COVID-19 and persons suspected of being COVID-19 positive. There is no change from Thursday’s report of 50.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.