Advertisement

Winnebago Co. adds 116 COVID-19 cases, 6 deaths since Friday

The health department says 26,507 vaccine doses have been administered so far in the county.
Coronavirus
Coronavirus(AP)
By Ben Sefarbi
Published: Feb. 8, 2021 at 6:07 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) -- The Winnebago County Health Department announced an additional 116 cases of COVID-19 along with six deaths over the weekend.

This brings the total number of cases to 26,203 from 26,087 on Friday and the total deaths from COVID-19 to 411 from 405 on Friday. The seven-day positivity rate is now 4.5 percent.

The Winnebago County Health Department is also launching an online COVID-19 Vaccine Registration Tool. A direct link to the online form can be found here. You can also access through the WCHD website. The health department says 26,507 vaccine doses have been administered so far in the county.

For additional data, please see the website: https://www.dph.illinois.gov/covid19/covid19-statistics, according to the Winnebago County-Joint Information Center.

Mercyhealth, OSF HealthCare Saint Anthony Medical Center, and SwedishAmerican are currently providing in-patient care for 50 patients who have tested positive for COVID-19 and persons suspected of being COVID-19 positive. There is no change from Thursday’s report of 50.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stock photo of police lights.
Janesville employee dies in snow removal accident
On Capitol Hill, the Senate has a busy week ahead.
House Democrats to unveil $3,000 stimulus payment for families with children
COVID Variant graphic.
COVID-19 variant found in Lee County
FCA announced separation packages for employees at the Belvidere Assembly Plant.
Belvidere Chrysler assembly plant to temporarily close Monday
Roof collapses at Beloit business after forklift hits part of building

Latest News

RVC trustees appoint new board member to fill vacant seat
Applications available for Community Action Garden grants
Much colder than normal temperatures are set to take us through at least the next week.
Mark's Monday Forecast -- 2/8/2021
City of Beloit Police Department
Beloit PD: Man rips booking phone out of wall after arrest