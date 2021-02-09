Veterinarians tweak the way business is done during the pandemic

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Veterinary hospitals have had to change things up to provide a safe environment for its for-legged patients during the pandemic.

The lobby has sat empty at the Rochelle Veterinary Hospital during the pandemic as pet owners are not allowed inside as part of COVID-19 stipulations.

Dogs, cats and other animals need to visit their veterinarian for a yearly check-up. So staff at the Rochelle Veterinary Hospital have tweaked operations to allow for it.

“They do a good job here and I’m pleased with it,” said Kenneth Ponto, pet owner.

Ponto puts trust into the Rochelle animal clinic to take good care of his dog and newly adopted cats

“We had to put one down. He was 9 years old so we went out and got a couple more cats,” Ponto said.

Ponto can’t go into the clinic with his pets. A vet technician comes to the car to bring the animals in for their appointment and calls him with the results.

“I have a lot of faith in the doctors here so it’s not an issue,” Ponto said.

Unlike Ponto, not all pet families are supportive of the curbside appointment drop-offs.

“We do get some frustrated clinics that they want to come in with their pet, or they are angry we won’t open up the clinic to them,” said Nicole Marquardt, owner and vet at Rochelle Veterinary Hospital.

Marquardt says surprisingly a majority of pets do better during the appointment without mom or dad.

“They do better without their owners in some cases because they are not as nervous so that’s a benefit. If we have an extremely aggressive animal where for safety purposes we need an owner we take that into consideration,” Marquardt said.

Marquardt’s staff has upped its cleaning procedures and installed a new phone system to adapt to the increased call volume.. in hopes of continuing to provide a safe place for everyone.

“It’s kept the clinic open and kept everybody safe and that’s the most important thing,” Marquardt said.

Marquardt says the increased call volume can be a challenge for her staff so she asks all pet owners to be patient when visiting the clinic for appointments.

If you have a pet emergency you will follow the same steps but the phone system will bump you to the top of the call list to get immediate assistance.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.