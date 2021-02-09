Advertisement

Study exposes how drivers overpay by hundreds annually on gas

Convenience is costly, four out of five drivers have a station they regularly go to out of habit, missing out on nearby savings.
(AP Photo/Amy Sancetta, File)(Amy Sancetta | ASSOCIATED PRESS)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Feb. 9, 2021 at 2:27 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A study found that 31 percent of Americans care more about saving money on gas than before the start of the pandemic, according to GasBuddy.

Yet, despite declining traffic, commutes and household incomes over the past year, many of the prior money-wasting behaviors when it comes to buying gas are still prevalent, leading consumers to overpay by as much as $300 per year, according to the study.

Some of the habits the study discovered include not paying attention, 83 percent of drivers purchase gas, only to drive by a cheaper gas station moments later.

On top of overlooking available loyalty programs, nearly half of drivers swipe with credit. However, more than half of cardholders do not make regular payments on their credit cards, negating any cashback benefits, according to GasBuddy.

You can find out more about the study here.

