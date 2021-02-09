Advertisement

Rock River Valley Blood Center needs donations

The RRVBC says that due to the cold weather, donations have plummeted over the last several days.
Feb. 8, 2021
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - As the temperature plunges, so are the number of donations to the Rock River Valley Blood Center, giving the team cause for concern.

The RRVBC says that due to the cold weather, donations have plummeted over the last several days, putting the region’s supply of available blood at dangerously low levels. Director Heidi Ognibene says that if donors don’t step up to the plate, the region’s health systems might be out of options.

“If we don’t have enough blood on the shelves, we won’t have enough blood. We’d have to try to get it from somewhere else, and we’re in a national blood shortage. So the nation as a whole is having a blood shortage, so we really need people to come in and keep our supply up so we don’t reach those critical levels. Again, losing 225 units last week, if that pattern continues we’re going to be in a real pickle,” RRVBC Director Heidi Ognibene said.

