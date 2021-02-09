RVC trustees appoint new board member to fill vacant seat

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Rock Valley College Board of Trustees approved the appointment of Lynn Kearney on Monday to fill the board seat that was vacant after the resignation of Trustee Jennifer Ray.

Kearney will serve out the remainder of Ray’s term, which expires after the April 2023 election. Trustees received interest from four individuals after publicly posting a notice after Ray’s resignation, according to an announcement Monday.

Kearney previously served on the RVC Board of Trustees from 2013 to 2019, including as Board Chairperson from 2018-2019. Kearney is a retired educator from Harlem Consolidated School District 122. Prior to retiring from teaching in 2012, she had served as the President and then Co-President of the Harlem Federation of Teachers Local #540 of the IFT for 25 years. She also currently serves as a Vice President of the Illinois Federation of Teachers IFT-AFT AFL-CIO, a role she has held for the last 20 years, according to Rock Valley College.

“After much discussion, the board agreed that Lynn Kearney brings the needed experience and history to RVC. Her experience in education will help make our board a well-rounded group. With Lynn we are able to collaborate and focus on delivering needed instruction to the entire RVC community. The RVC mission is to support the educational needs of our community and Lynn has a great passion for lifelong learning. We are excited to welcome her back,” RVC Board Chairman Patrick Murphy said. “I also want to thank Jennifer Ray for her four years of service to the board and wish her well in her future endeavors.”

