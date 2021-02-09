Rockford City Council members return to chamber for first time in months

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A sign of progress in the battle against COVID-19 as Rockford alderpersons meet in person for the first time in four months, and they had a lot on the agenda.

“At this moment we do not have a hookah lounge in Rockford,” 4th Ward Ald. Kevin Frost said.

Officials with the City of Rockford’s legal department says there are two requests for hookah bar licenses, but alderpersons appear to have some concerns about opening the business.

“The way it was described here is it gives you “a buzz” it does get you high it doesn’t get you high like marijuana does,” 5th Ward Ald. Venita Hervey said.

The city does not have an ordinance that allows for hookah lounges. Smoke shops can sell the product, but people cannot smoke it in the shop.

“The interesting part about the hookah bar ordinance is we can better regulate it,” 9th Ward Ald. Bill Rose said.

Ultimately the committee tables the vote on the ordinance for two weeks.

“I would make the motion to lay this over for everyone to get the opportunity to read it including myself,” 13th Ward Ald. Linda McNeely said.

A program that keeps Rockford in tip-top shape could be here to stay. Forest City Beautiful is run by the Rockford Area Convention and Visitors Bureau, the program brings sculptures murals and other art to the region.

“One of the things that I think our residents and our visitors will see is a continued commitment to the quality of our landscape designs and our public art,” RACVB President and CEO John Groh said.

