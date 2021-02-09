Local shop offers free lamination on COVID-19 vaccine certificates

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - As more people in the Stateline receive their vaccines, the Postal Shoppe wants to help out after receiving an abundance of requests to laminate COVID-19 vaccine certificates.

Both Postal Shoppe locations — Cherry Valley and Rockford — are offering free lamination for anyone who is looking to keep their COVID-19 vaccine certification cards protected. Owners Larry and Patty Hinkle say they received several calls requesting laminations and decided to help give back to the community by offering them for free while supplies last.

“It’s slowly picking up because a lot of people you’re not supposed to laminate until you get your second shot. So a lot of people just now are starting to come in with their second shot requesting lamination. We went through the process when Medicare cards came out, they wanted all their Medicare cards laminated because they had to keep them for a long time it is the same thing with these certificates,” Larry Hinkle, Postal Shoppe co-owner said.

