Klehm Arboretum and Botanic Garden join ‘Museums For All’ program

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Klehm Arboretum and Botanic Garden has joined the Museums For All program on Tuesday.

Museums For All is a national cooperative initiative between the Institute of Museum and Library Services and the Association of Children’s Museums that encourages individuals of all backgrounds to visit museums regularly and build lifelong museum habits by offering free or reduced admission to participating museums.

Through Museums For All, visitors with state-issued EBT cards, such as LINK or WIC, are now eligible to receive free daily admission to Klehm Arboretum & Botanic Garden, according to Klehm.

Museums For All admission at Klehm Arboretum and Botanic Garden applies to daily admission during regular business days and hours only. To receive this benefit, visitors should show their EBT card upon entry. Cardholders do not have to be Illinois residents to receive Museums For All admission. Any family that has a state-issued EBT card can redeem up to four admissions per EBT card on any day of the week that Klehm is open for normal operation.

Klehm Arboretum & Botanic Garden is proud to participate in the Museums For All program, and welcomes this opportunity to ensure that anyone who wishes to explore its 155 acres of grounds and gardens is able to do so without the cost of admission as a barrier.

For more information about Klehm Arboretum and Botanic Garden’s implementation of Museums For All admission for EBT card-carrying individuals, visit here.

