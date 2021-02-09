Integrated HomeCare Services acquires part of Beloit pharmacy

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Integrated HomeCare Services in Rockford announced its acquisition of the Home Medical Equipment Division of HomeCare Pharmacy.

The acquisition began Jan. 31. HomeCare Pharmacy is based in Beloit, at 2020 Sutler Ave. Integrated HomeCare Services will continue to provide for the ongoing equipment rental and supply needs of HomeCare Pharmacy’s patients, according to the announcement on Tuesday.

Integrated HomeCare Services is a family owned business with locations in Rockford and Beloit. For more information contact Derek Kiley at 815-965-9454 or visit here.

