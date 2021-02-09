Advertisement

Inmates on COVID-19 vaccine timeline

With overcrowding concerns and difficulty in slowing the spread of the virus within the system, researchers say the move is not surprising.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Feb. 9, 2021 at 5:35 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - After Gov. Pritzker announced a new proposal putting Illinois prison inmates ahead of others in the line for the COVID-19 vaccine, public reaction to the initiative is mixed.

With overcrowding concerns and difficulty in slowing the spread of the virus within the system, researchers say the move is not surprising.

To share his thoughts on the move, Northern Illinois University sociology professor Dr. Fred Markowitz joined 23 WIFR.

