Illinois Bank & Trust parent company named to "Forbes Best Bank' list

Forbes ranked Heartland 52nd among a nationwide group of 100 leading banking organizations with assets ranging from $9 billion to more than $2 trillion.
(WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Feb. 9, 2021 at 11:36 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) — Illinois Bank & Trust through its parent company, Heartland Financial USA, Inc. was named a “Forbes Best Bank 2021″ on Monday.

In its annual review of the largest publicly traded banks and thrifts, Forbes ranked Heartland 52nd among a nationwide group of 100 leading banking organizations with assets ranging from $9 billion to more than $2 trillion.

“We are proud to be named among the Best Banks in America for 2021. As a community bank, what sets us apart is our strong commitment to our customers, combined with access to ‘big-bank’ products and services as part of Heartland,” Jeff Hultman, CEO at Illinois Bank & Trust said. “The Forbes ranking underscores the benefits of our unique structure — the strength and capabilities of a big bank, combined with the personal touch and local decision-making of a community bank.”

Illinois Bank & Trust, a subsidiary of Heartland Financial USA, Inc., serves customers from nine locations in the Rockford metropolitan area and locations in Galena, Elizabeth and Stockton.

