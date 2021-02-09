IDPH: 2,082 new COVID-19 cases, 20 deaths

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 2,082 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, including 20 additional deaths on Tuesday.

The deaths are listed below:

- Clinton County: 1 male 70′s

- Cook County: 1 male 40′s, 1 female 60′s, 1 male 60′s, 1 female 70′s, 2 males 70′s, 1 male 80′s

- Edwards County; 1 male 70′s

- LaSalle County: 1 female 70′s, 1 male 70′s, 1 female 90′s

- Madison County: 1 male 80′s

- McDonough County: 1 male 80′s

- McHenry County: 2 males 70′s

- McLean County: 1 female 80′s

- Monroe County: 1 male 90′s

- St. Clair County: 1 male 70′s

- Winnebago County: 1 female 90′s

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,150,170 cases, including 19,686 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 55,705 specimens for a total of 16,739,500. As of Monday night, 2,117 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 497 patients were in the ICU and 240 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from Feb. 2–8 is 3.3 percent. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from Feb. 2–8 is 4.0 percent.

A total of 1,638,125 doses of vaccine have been delivered to providers in Illinois, including Chicago. In addition, approximately 496,100 doses total have been allocated to the federal government’s Pharmacy Partnership Program for long-term care facilities. This brings the total Illinois doses to 2,134,225. A total of 1,417,156 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of last midnight, including 216,522 for long-term care facilities. The 7-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 55,455 doses. On Monday, 58,189 doses were administered, almost doubled compared to a week ago Monday, Feb. 1, when 32,559 vaccines were administered.

