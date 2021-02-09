Advertisement

Google trends reveal state’s favorite Valentine’s Day candy

States prefer a more subtle — and chocolate-y — way of saying ‘I love you’ than those chalky hearts.
EACH STATE’S FAVORITE VALENTINE CANDY
EACH STATE’S FAVORITE VALENTINE CANDY(Zippia)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Feb. 9, 2021 at 1:48 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Google trends have revealed each state’s favorite Valentine’s Day candy.

Zippia — a resource site for job seekers who want data — found each state’s favorite Valentine’s Day candy. Anyone who has been to an office potluck (or just observed a good old candy bowl), knows not all treats are as popular as others.

Illinois’ favorite candy on the holiday? Chocolate covered strawberries! The chocolate and fruit pairing was the most popular across the country, according to Zippia.

According to the data presented by Zippia, states prefer a more subtle (and chocolate-y) way of saying “I love you” than those chalky hearts.

Additional data from Zippia includes:

  • A staggering 45 out of 50 states prefer chocolate.
  • The most popular Valentine’s day candy is chocolate covered strawberries.
  • Chocolate roses and M&Ms tie for second place. Want to bet how many of those M&Ms are pink and white?
  • Brands matter, with Dove chocolates being preferred to Lindor.
  • California likes “candy necklaces” the most, which sounds like a slobbery mess around your neck, but to each their own.
  • Conversation hearts may be a stereotypical V-Day choice, but only four states prefer them. Guess most states prefer a more subtle “I love you.”
  • Valentine’s Day is like a box of chocolates in Kansas, South Carolina and Idaho.

