Food giveaway to benefit local neighborhood scheduled Saturday

Volunteers will load food into vehicles.
Food giveaway
Food giveaway(Makensie Hinkle)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Feb. 9, 2021 at 4:35 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Emmanuel Episcopal Church and Jeremiah Development will host a food giveaway from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 13, at 412 N. Church St.

About 35 volunteers will be on site to distribute 500 boxes of food and direct traffic. Park Avenue will be closed between Church and Court streets to all traffic except those receiving food. Participants should approach the distribution site from Church Street and follow volunteers’ directions, according to organizers.

Volunteers will load food into vehicles. Those attending should wear face coverings and remain in their vehicles. Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois is donating 250 boxes of food. Another 250 boxes are being provided by the Northern Illinois Food Bank, sponsored by Emmanuel Episcopal Church.

Jeremiah Development is a nonprofit agency that supports the Coronado-Haskell neighborhood by facilitating access to social services and providing programs to residents, according to organizers.

