FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Wind Chill Advisories hoisted as next round of dangerously cold air arrives overnight

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - After a remarkably benign start to winter in the temperature and snowfall department, Mother Nature’s been getting even with us of late. We’re now four days into a period of unseasonably chilly temperatures, though one could rightfully contend it seems longer than that, and, right on schedule, another snowy spell has hit. It’s hardly been a huge spell of snow, but along a narrow corridor straddling Interstate 88, there’ve been significant impacts on Monday evening’s commute, and prompted a Winter Weather Advisory for the southernmost portions of our viewing area. Light, fluffy snow has amounted to up to four inches in spots, and have completely covered many roadways in Carroll, Whiteside, Ogle, Lee, and DeKalb Counties in snow. Thankfully, this most recent dose of snow comes without the strong winds that had created nightmarish blowing and drifting snow in open and rural areas at times over the past few weeks.

Today’s snow is not the last snow we’ll see this week. Another shot of flurries or snow showers is due as early as Wednesday, followed quickly by another round of snow late Thursday into Friday. It’s to remain an active pattern which will keep us on our toes, but there’s much more to our meteorological story this week, and that’s the unseasonable chill which is proving to be unrelenting.

As skies clear quickly tonight, temperatures will tumble, and though there aren’t particularly windy conditions expected, there’ll be just enough that wind chills will be a concern. A Wind Chill Advisory goes into effect at Midnight, and will remain in effect through mid to late morning Tuesday.

As the advisory takes effect later on in the evening, temperatures will have already begun their fall, with readings expected to fall below zero from north to south.

As we prepare to head out the door Tuesday morning, brace for wind chill values to descend to as low as -25° in a spot or two.

Thankfully, the sun’s to shine Tuesday, likely from start to finish, and while it will remain frigid, it’s expected that come midday, both temperatures and wind chills will be in positive territory. Still, we’re not likely to reach much above the 10° mark when all is said and done.

Prolonged exposure to such intensely cold air can most certainly be dangerous. That’s why it’s important to be cognizant of the potential for frostbite and hypothermia. Those who experience confusion, shivering, sleepiness, muscle stiffness, or difficulty speaking should immediately seek shelter in a place of warmth as well as the advice of medical professionals.

Clouds then return late Tuesday night into Wednesday, ahead of our next storm system that may produce occasional flurries or light snow showers.

The chill is to ease ever so slightly in the middle of the workweek, as temperatures will rise into the lower and perhaps middle teens, levels though still far below what’s considered to be the norm.

Whatever “reprieve” we may get is to be only temporary. Another sprawling dome of intensely cold arctic air has its sights set on the region beginning Friday, and has all the hallmarks of an airmass that would produce high temperatures in the single digits, while sending temps well below zero again at night.

We’ll be far from alone in our misery, though. By the latter stages of the weekend, as we continue to grapple with temperatures well below zero, folks all the way down to the Gulf Coast will be “treated” to wind chills that, by current projections, could flirt with or even drop below 0°!

Those wondering when the chill may finally ease here likely won’t enjoy our answer. The chill’s most certainly to hang on well into next week, though its intensity may wane a bit as the week wears on. By next Thursday, a full ten days from now, temperatures will return to the 20s.

