Facebook unveils ‘Data For Good’ initiative

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Facebook is now looking to play a role in how the public gets the latest information about the coronavirus.

Facebook’s Data For Good initiative is going to be promoting information and public health surveys from Carnegie Mellon University to assist local health officials in making critical decisions relating to the pandemic.

Facebook said that its ability to reach massive groups is crucial to gathering the latest data.

“So what we’re trying to do is leverage the power of Facebook’s reach to be able to reach the kind of people who would share a little bit of information that public health decision makers can use to hopefully do that a scale that can impact the way the pandemic is combatted over time,” Laura McGorman, Facebook policy lead said.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.