Donation made to support nurses, doctors at SwedishAmerican

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Marco Technology in Rockford gave back to frontline workers with a donation of food and funds for one local hospital on Tuesday.

Marco made a nearly $20,000 donation to the SwedishAmerican Foundation, with $11,890 of that going right back to support nurses and doctors. Bags of snacks, treats and drinks were all delivered to the different floors of the hospital.

Representatives from Marco said they know personally how hard the fight has been and hope to give some relief to hard-working families.

“This has been an emotional toll on all of our staff. Not just nurses, it’s everybody and it’s something that the efforts with Marco technology is helping with sharing snacks just a five-minute break when you can’t get lunch is huge,” Ann Gantzer, SwedishAmerican Chief Nursing Officer said.

