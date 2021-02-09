Advertisement

Donation made to support nurses, doctors at SwedishAmerican

Representatives from Marco said they know personally how hard the fight has been and hope to give some relief to hard-working families.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Feb. 9, 2021 at 5:19 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Marco Technology in Rockford gave back to frontline workers with a donation of food and funds for one local hospital on Tuesday.

Marco made a nearly $20,000 donation to the SwedishAmerican Foundation, with $11,890 of that going right back to support nurses and doctors. Bags of snacks, treats and drinks were all delivered to the different floors of the hospital.

Representatives from Marco said they know personally how hard the fight has been and hope to give some relief to hard-working families.

“This has been an emotional toll on all of our staff. Not just nurses, it’s everybody and it’s something that the efforts with Marco technology is helping with sharing snacks just a five-minute break when you can’t get lunch is huge,” Ann Gantzer, SwedishAmerican Chief Nursing Officer said.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Capitol Hill, the Senate has a busy week ahead.
House Democrats to unveil $3,000 stimulus payment for families with children
The pickup fell 70 feet onto westbound Interstate 94, according to the Milwaukee County...
VIDEO: Vehicle skids off interstate ramp near Milwaukee, falls 70 feet to ground
Fatal Crash
Man killed in Rockford crash
The Gorilla Glue website isn’t clear on how to remove its spray adhesive from hair, only from...
Woman uses Gorilla Glue on hair after running out of hairspray
Michael Sereal
GRAPHIC WARNING: Sanitation workers on trash route spot alleged kidnapper’s car

Latest News

MADDEN
Rockford Park District hosts Madden tournament
Food giveaway
Food giveaway to benefit local neighborhood scheduled Saturday
Workouts for couples
Workouts for couples this Valentine’s Day
Workouts for couples
Couples Workout