Dixon ties game in final second, beats Byron in overtime thriller

BYRON, Ill. (WIFR) - Dixon faced Byron once last year. The Duchesses won that game by 11. The defending conference champs had a much tougher time taming the Tigers in the Big Northern Conference opener on Monday, winning in overtime 55-46.

Byron trailed by as much as seven in the third, before Ava Kultgen hit a short jumper to tie the game at 33 as time expired in the quarter. The sophomore led all scorers with 19.

The Tigers would eventually grab a four-point lead in the fourth with under a minute to play. However, free throws would keep the Duchesses hanging around. Byron (0-1, 0-1) missed four free throws as Dixon (1-1, 1-0) played the foul game.

Trailing by two with three seconds remaining in regulation, Byron’s Ella Grundstrom missed a pair of free throws. Dixon’s Sam Tourtillott grabbed the rebound and was set to try a half court heave when the whistle blew. There was a bit of confusion on the court, but the refs said Dixon called a timeout before Tourtillott traveled.

The Duchesses got one more try with an out-of-bounds play from halfcourt with .8 on the clock. Tourtillott threw the ball to a wide open Ella Govig under the basket, and the sophomore beat the buzzer with the layup to force overtime.

Dixon took control from there, outscoring Byron 11-2 in the extra frame. The dagger coming from Rylee Pfoutz with her second three of the night that gave the Duchesses the lead for good.

Dixon had three girls score in double figures, led by Govig with 15, Abby Guthrie with 13, and Pfoutz with 10.

Byron hosts Winnebago on Wednesday and Dixon travels to Lutheran. The Duchesses play four straight road games to start the season.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.