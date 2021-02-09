Advertisement

Dangerously Cold Air Remains for the Week

By Aaron Wilson
Published: Feb. 9, 2021 at 6:41 AM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Starting off this Tuesday morning with Wind Chill Advisories for the viewing area where it could feel as cold as -25. Plenty of sunshine today with a high at 11 degrees. Tonight clouds will increase as temps fall back below zero. Chill values tomorrow morning -10 to -20. There’s a slight chance for snow both Wednesday and Thursday as the dangerously cold air remains in place through the beginning of next week.

