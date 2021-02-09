Advertisement

Crash closes I-43 outside of Beloit

An overturned semi closes I-43 outside of Beloit.
An overturned semi closes I-43 outside of Beloit.((WiDOT))
By Nick Viviani
Published: Feb. 9, 2021 at 11:38 AM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A stretch of I-43 outside of Beloit is shut down Tuesday morning following at least on crash on the highway.

According to the Wisconsin Dept. of Transportation, authorities have blocked off northbound lanes at the I-39/90 interchange, while the southbound lanes appear to be blocked at Hart Road interchange.

The agency did not say when the interstate may reopen.

While it is one stretch that is closed, there may be multiple incidents because each direction was closed at separate times. A DOT camera of the scene showed a semi had overturned.

This story is still developing. NBC15 will provide updates as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Capitol Hill, the Senate has a busy week ahead.
House Democrats to unveil $3,000 stimulus payment for families with children
The pickup fell 70 feet onto westbound Interstate 94, according to the Milwaukee County...
VIDEO: Vehicle skids off interstate ramp near Milwaukee, falls 70 feet to ground
Fatal Crash
Man killed in Rockford crash
The Gorilla Glue website isn’t clear on how to remove its spray adhesive from hair, only from...
Woman uses Gorilla Glue on hair after running out of hairspray
Michael Sereal
GRAPHIC WARNING: Sanitation workers on trash route spot alleged kidnapper’s car

Latest News

First at Four Interview with Dr. Fred Markowitz
Inmates on COVID-19 vaccine timeline
MADDEN
Rockford Park District hosts Madden tournament
SwedishAmerican and Marco Technologies.
Donation made to support nurses, doctors at SwedishAmerican
Food giveaway
Food giveaway to benefit local neighborhood scheduled Saturday
Workouts for couples
Workouts for couples this Valentine’s Day