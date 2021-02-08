Rosecrance offering COVID-19 vaccines to residents

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rosecrance medical staff in Winnebago County are offering the COVID-19 vaccination to clients participating in residential treatment programs.

Medical and direct care staff are also receiving the vaccine, according to the non-profit organization.

“We are so grateful to provide the vaccine for our clients in residential care,” Tom Wright, MD., Rosecrance Chief Medical Officer said. “Individuals in residential care for behavioral health disorders frequently experience additional health issues. Our goal is always to treat the entire mind, body, and spirit.”

As vaccine is available in Winnebago County and Rosecrance is providing it for clients. The non-profit is also working with health departments in other counties in Illinois, Iowa and Wisconsin to provide access at its other facilities. Rosecrance began offering on-site COVID-19 testing for residential clients last fall.

