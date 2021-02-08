Advertisement

Rosecrance offering COVID-19 vaccines to residents

Medical and direct care staff are also receiving the vaccine, according to the non-profit organization.
(WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Feb. 8, 2021 at 1:24 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rosecrance medical staff in Winnebago County are offering the COVID-19 vaccination to clients participating in residential treatment programs.

Medical and direct care staff are also receiving the vaccine, according to the non-profit organization.

“We are so grateful to provide the vaccine for our clients in residential care,” Tom Wright, MD., Rosecrance Chief Medical Officer said. “Individuals in residential care for behavioral health disorders frequently experience additional health issues. Our goal is always to treat the entire mind, body, and spirit.”

As vaccine is available in Winnebago County and Rosecrance is providing it for clients. The non-profit is also working with health departments in other counties in Illinois, Iowa and Wisconsin to provide access at its other facilities. Rosecrance began offering on-site COVID-19 testing for residential clients last fall.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stock photo of police lights.
Janesville employee dies in snow removal accident
COVID Variant graphic.
COVID-19 variant found in Lee County
FCA announced separation packages for employees at the Belvidere Assembly Plant.
Belvidere Chrysler assembly plant to temporarily close Monday
Roof collapses at Beloit business after forklift hits part of building
Cresco Labs spokesperson says it makes sense for more states to turn to recreational marijuana...
Illinois dispensaries respond to Wisconsin governor’s proposal to legalize recreational marijuana

Latest News

Community members interested in helping address issues of homelessness
Community members sought for homeless coalition
On behalf of State Representative Andrew Chesney
Rep. Chesney pens Op-Ed with Dem Rep. Guzzardi over ‘exploitative’ loans
Grant money graphic.
$10K small business recovery grant application available through Tuesday night
COVID-19.
IDPH: 1,747 new COVID-19 cases, 35 deaths