Rockford Park District hosts esports Madden tournament

Virtual players battle it out on the gridiron for a small prize.
By Brandon Giesey
Published: Feb. 7, 2021 at 6:48 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Rockford Park District hosts a 15 player tournament, where competitors go head to head to determine who is the best virtual football player in the region.

“Scoring the touchdowns the touchdowns are my favorite,” esports competitor Alejandro Almonaci said.

“Football really is just about adjusting, an adjustment to an adjustment to an adjustment,” esports competitor Nicholas Cook said.

Pass plays, and run plays lead to touchdowns in bunches when virtual head coaches call the shots.

“I just like to see what the defense is doing like first play,” Almonaci said.

In a time when in-person connection is limited, competitors say esports helps keep them engaged with one another.

“Sports has always been our bond and now because of this park district tournament, it’s there again,” Alejandro’s father Marco Almonaci said.

“We’re always looking for ways to keep everyone active,” Rockford Park District Youth Sports Coordinator Oscar Martinez said.

Martinez says the desire for online competition only grows, and pairing the madden tournament with the biggest football game of the year just felt right.

“We thought that it would attract and would give more awareness for gamers to go out there just due to the Super Bowl,” Martinez said.

Cook won his division tournament, he says picking up a controller opens a door to friendships he may have never had.

“You meet some people and they really do they welcome you into the group,” Cook said.

Martinez says the competition is awesome to watch, but the most important thing is making sure people smile.

“Everybody had a blast and that’s just what it’s all about,” Martinez said.

Martinez says the park district does plan to host more esports tournaments in the future, but he did not say when it will host them, or what game will be played.

For more information on the park district’s esports division click here.

