Rockford church hosts drive-thru food giveaway

Families in need can now put food on their tables thanks to the Rockford Church of God.
By Shannon Kelly
Published: Feb. 7, 2021 at 8:31 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) -On a day where many indulge and eat great food while watching the big game, some who struggle with food insecurity were given a free meal.

The Rockford Church of God teams up with Voices of Inspiration to give away boxes filled with food. Items like banana’s, rice and whole wheat bread are handed out. People drive up to the back of the church where volunteers put the boxes into cars for a touch free experience. Senior pastor of the Rockford Church of God Moises Serrano says it’s important to remember those in need especially in the cold.

“There’s a lot of people without work, without a job so we feel the need we know there is a need out there so we are going to keep doing it regardless. We understand that there is a big celebration for the Super Bowl but in the midst of that stuff we know there are a lot of people who do not have enough,” said Moises Serrano.

