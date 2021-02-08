Rockford area sports bars find creative ways to draw in customers for Super Bowl Sunday

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Local businesses rely on events like the Super Bowl to draw in crowds especially after a tough year. 23 News visits local sports bars to find out how important this day is to boost business.

Murphy’s Pub & Grill and Fozzy’s Bar & Grill offer beer and wing specials and giveaways for customers to draw in fans and create a Super Bowl atmosphere people won’t soon forget.

“Go Chiefs,” said Murphy’s customer Dallas Miller.

Miller joins dozens of football fans at Murphy’s to watch Super Bowl LV.

“It’s a good vibe. Everybody is pretty chill, the staff is really friendly and they are quick to help their patrons,” Miller said.

Murphy takes its customers to Raymond James Stadium setting up two large projector screens and using surround sound.

“It’s nice to have this one day that brings all fans together to watch this epic game,” said Jas Bilich, Murphy’s manager.

Bilich always looks forward to Super Bowl Sunday but says this year holds sentimental value being the first big bar event since the shut down.

“It gives them an opportunity to come back out and be a part of that social atmosphere. It was really hard on a lot of people including myself in this industry,” Bilich said.

“Everyone looks forward to it if they like football or the commercials I think it’s an exciting time for everybody,” said Nick Fosberg, Fozzy’s owner.

Fozzy’s and Murphy’s also offers a special TV giveaway to draw in more customers.

“You have to keep things fun and exciting and people love giveaways. So if they know they have a chance to win a TV why not come in and try to win it,” Fosberg said.

“For us it’s a way to show our customers that we get it and it’s a big day. We want you to win something during the process. it makes it a little more fun for everybody,” Bilich said.

Murphy’s also uses the Super Bowl as a reference point to decide how much the business will spend on its advertising for the entire year.

Both businesses say they followed social distancing guidelines by separating tables 6 feet apart and requiring masks while customers walk around the establishment.

