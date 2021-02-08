POSTAL SHOPPE: COVID-19 certificates and wallet cards laminated free of charge

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - After receiving multiple requests from customers to laminate COVID-19 paperwork the Postal Shoppe decides to offer the services for free.

Owners Larry and Patty Hinkle opened their business in the Edgebrook Center in 1998 then added a second location on Perryville Road in 2004. The Postal Shoppe offers packing and shipping services through multiple companies, photocopying, passport pictures and has lots of different wrapping paper and cards for gifts.

If you would like more information on the Postal Shoppe you can call the stores or just stop in.