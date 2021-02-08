No love at the pump in Feb., AAA forecasts gas prices to climb

AURORA, Ill. (WIFR) - This past Saturday, Feb. 6, was the first time in 340 days the national average gas price was more expensive than a year ago.

At $2.46, the national gas price average is more expensive on the week by 4 cents, the month by 16 cents and the year by 2 cents. Pump prices continue to climb, in part due to expensive crude oil and the market’s growing optimism that demand will increase amid the vaccination roll-out, according to AAA.

The average cost of gas per gallon in Rockford is currently $2.603, down from Sunday at $2.606 but up from the week prior at $2.559, month before at $2.412 and one year ago at $2.450.

Crude oil has not been priced this high since Jan. 2020. Typically, it can take a few weeks before pump prices see the impact of more expensive crude, and with crude accounting for more than 50 percent of the retail price, increases are no doubt going to continue, according to AAA.

“Consumers can expect to continue paying more to fill up this month, potentially up to 10 cents more a gallon, depending on how high crude goes,” Molly Hart, spokesperson for AAA – The Auto Club Group said. “If demand grows, that will further fuel pump price increases.”

Motorists can find current gas prices along their route with the free AAA Mobile app for iPhone, iPad and Android. The app can also be used to map a route, find discounts, book a hotel and access AAA roadside assistance. Learn more here.

On the week, 46 state gas price averages are more expensive with 13 states seeing a nickel or more increase. Motorists in Florida and Michigan are seeing prices up 11 cents and West Virginia by 10 cents as the largest weekly increases. For this week, crude prices may continue to climb if the next weekly EIA report shows another reduction in total domestic crude inventories, AAA claims.

