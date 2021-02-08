Advertisement

Man killed in Rockford crash

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Feb. 8, 2021 at 11:49 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A 29-year-old man was killed following a fatal crash in Rockford Saturday morning.

Officers were called for a report of a serious traffic crash at 1:50 a.m. in the 5800 block of E. State Street. After further investigation, officers learned that a white car, driven by a 29-year-old man, crossed over into oncoming traffic and struck a minivan, according to the Rockford Police Department.

The driver of the car was ejected from the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene. The Winnebago County Coroner’s Office will release the name of the victim after notification of next of kin, police said.

If you have any information regarding these incidents, please contact the Rockford Police Department at 815-966-2900, on Facebook (@RockfordIllinoisPoliceDepartment) or on Twitter (@RockfordPD). You can also leave an anonymous tip with Rockford Area Crime Stoppers at 815-963-7867.

