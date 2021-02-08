Advertisement

Jordan King scores career-best 21 in loss to DePaul

Hononegah grad Jordan King begins her second season as the starting point guard at Marquette.
Hononegah grad Jordan King begins her second season as the starting point guard at Marquette.(WIFR)
Published: Feb. 7, 2021 at 10:06 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MILWAUKEE, Ill. (WIFR) - Jordan King scored 21 on 8-16 shooting for a new career-high at Marquette. But it wasn’t enough for the Golden Eagles to top #20 DePaul as the Blue Demons came away with the 87-82 victory on Sunday.

It’s the second time this season the Hononegah grad has scored at least 20 points this season. She did most of her work in the first half, scoring 13 points in the first two quarters. King made one three-pointer and knocked down all four of her free throw attempts. She added seven assists, two rebounds, and two steals.

King is averaging 10 points and 3.9 rebounds per game this season. She has at least one steal in each of her last four games.

