Illinois dispensaries respond to Wisconsin’s governor’s proposal to legalize recreational marijuana

Cresco Labs spokesperson says it makes sense for more states to turn to recreational marijuana for tax revenue.(wifr)
By Mike Garrigan
Published: Feb. 7, 2021 at 8:50 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers proposes legalizing recreational marijuana as part of his upcoming biennial budget plan.

In the proposal Evers compared the regulations to those here in Illinois. Some of the guidelines would be only those 21 and older can buy marijuana. Wisconsin residents would be allowed to possess up to two ounces and up to six plants for personal use. Those who don’t live in Wisconsin would not be able to possess more than a quarter ounce. Evers says the revenue from marijuana could go toward community reinvestment and small, rural school districts. He’ll introduce the budget next week.

Of course a change in the law in Wisconsin could have a direct impact on Illinois dispensaries; specifically the Sunnyside dispensary, just a mile or so from the Wisconsin border in South Beloit. Cresco Labs Chief Communications Officer Jason Erkes says Illinois saw 88 million dollars in marijuana sales, and 25 million of that came from out of state. So it doesn’t surprise him that Wisconsin is talking about legalizing marijuana.

“It’s obviously much better to have a regulated and tested program in place,” said Erkes. “And what we’ve seen here in Illinois, it’s been very successful. It’s had no societal impact whatsoever and it’s generated a significant amount of tax revenue for the state of Illinois.”

