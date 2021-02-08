IDPH: 1,747 new COVID-19 cases, 35 deaths

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 1,747 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, including 35 additional deaths on Monday.

The deaths are listed below:

- Boone County: 1 male 90′s

- Cook County: 1 male 40′s, 1 female 50′s, 2 males 50′s, 3 males 60′s, 1 female 70′s, 2 males 70′s, 1 female 80′s, 3 males 80′s, 4 males 90′s

- DuPage County: 1 female 60′s, 1 male 80′s, 1 female 100+

- Hardin County: 1 female 90′s

- Kane County: 1 male 60′s, 1 female 90′s

- Kendall County: 1 male 30′s

- Knox County: 1 male 60′s

- Lake County: 1 male 70′s

- Montgomery County: 1 male 40′s

- Morgan County: 1 male 80′s

- Peoria County: 1 male 80′s

- Richland County: 1 female 60′s

- Washington County: 1 male 90′s

- Whiteside County: 1 male 90′s

- Winnebago County: 1 male 70′s

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,148,088 cases, including 19,668 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 47,210 specimens for a total of 16,683,795. As of Sunday night, 2,161 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 469 patients were in the ICU and 251 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from Feb. 1–7 is 3.3 percent. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from Feb. 1–7 is 4.1 percent.

