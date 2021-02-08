FIRST ALERT: Bone-chilling cold spell to dominate at least another week

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Brutally cold air has arrived in the Stateline, the likes of which we haven’t seen in over two years! Temperatures Sunday morning dipped to -11° in Rockford, but considerably colder readings were found in other locales.

Temperatures fell into the teens below zero areawide Sunday morning. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

While the record low temperature of -16° wasn’t in much danger in Rockford, Sunday morning’s thermometer readings were the coldest here since late January of 2019, when the Stateline experienced the coldest temperatures of all time!

It wasn't quite a record, but temperatures in the teens below zero made for a brutally cold start to the day. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

We did, however, manage to tie a record Sunday afternoon. High temperatures fell shy of 0° across just about the entire Stateline, with Rockford reaching just -1°, tying the record for the coldest February 7 high temperature set a whopping 128 years ago!

The high of -1° in Rockford tied a record set 128 years ago! (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Temperatures are headed well below zero once again Sunday night into Monday morning, though winds should be considerably lighter. However, there’ll be just enough of a breeze that wind chills will fall into the teens below zero over most of the region as we prepare to head out the door Monday morning.

We'll awaken to sub-zero temperatures once again Monday morning, with wind chills in the teens below zero in most spots. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Barring a catastrophe, temperatures will head back into positive territory Monday afternoon. Unfortunately, they just won’t head far into positive territory, likely settling in the upper single digits.

We'll head back into positive territory Monday afternoon, but most, if not all of us will fall short of 10°. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

The chill is to ease, but only ever so slightly in the Tuesday through Thursday timeframe. Highs during that span will reach into the lower and middle teens, but no better than that. Low temperatures may remain at or even slightly above zero Tuesday and Wednesday nights. Still, we’ll expect temperatures to be nearly 20° colder than what’s considered to be normal by February standards.

It won't be warm by any stretch of the imagination, but we'll at least have a few days in the teens in the middle of the week. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Whatever easing of the chill will only be temporary, as strong signs continue to point toward a reinforcing shot of brutally cold air that will plunge southeastward late in the week and on into the weekend. Another stretch of highs in the single digits can be expected beginning Friday and lasting through at least Sunday. Low temperatures will undoubtedly head well below zero during that time as well.

A reinforcing shot of frigid air is due back in here as we approach next weekend. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Several prospects for light, fluffy snow are also embedded in the forecast during this long duration cold spell. At this point, however, there aren’t any signs of significant snowfall accumulation with any one particular disturbance. The chill will extend well beyond Valentine’s Day, though temperatures may return into the more tolerable 20s by next Tuesday or Wednesday.

